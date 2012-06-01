The wig is off!

With just one episode left before Kim Zolciak's ceremony airs on Bravo's "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding," the reality star gave viewers the ultimate glimpse into her big day prep: She took off her wig in an attempt to figure out her wedding day hairstyle.

"I know I have great hair, but I love wigs and look good in 'em," Zolciak, 33, reasoned on the episode when chatting with her hairstylist Derek J.

Though her stylist declared her au natural style conservative -- to his client's dismay -- Zolciak was happy to put rumors to rest.

"Now I won't get another tweet [asking] "Are you bald? Has [husband] Kroy seen you without your wig?'" Zolciak said, proudly confirming that her football player hubby has indeed "seen me topless in every sense of the word."

