Whoopi Goldberg tells Usmagazine.com her cancer-stricken Ghost costar Patrick Swayze is "doing the best he can."

"He's kicking butt," she told Us Monday at the 1st Annual Blossom Ball in NYC. "And, you know, he's sick. And he, like the rest of us, doesn't know when it's going to happen - because it will happen, that he is going to go - but he doesn't know when or where."

"His attitude is, why wait for it to happen?" she went on. "So he's busy as hell."

See stars who have beat cancer

Since he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than a year ago, the 56-year-old actor -- who denied reports in March that he is nearing "the end" -- has thrown himself into work.

He's writing a memoir and filmed the first season of A&E's crime drama, The Beast, which concludes its season April 23. It remains to be seen whether the show will be picked up.

See today's top celeb news photos

"As has been the case from day one, it is all about Patrick in a lot of ways," A&E President Bob DeBitetto recently told the Associated Press. "It is about his condition, and when and whether he would be up for another grueling production schedule."