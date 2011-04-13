Actress Whoopi Goldberg has only ever been in love once - and the perfect romance wasn't with one of her three husbands.

Goldberg split from first husband Alvin Martin in 1979 after six years of marriage and went on to wed David Claessen in 1986.

That union lasted two years and she later exchanged vows with Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994, before the pair divorced just a year later.

Goldberg opened up about her romance issues on talk show Piers Morgan Tonight on Wednesday night and revealed to the British host that she has only ever loved one man in her life - and she never married him.

She says, "I suppose you have to actually be in love with the person you marry. You have to be committed to them. I don't have that commitment. I'm committed to my family. No (I wasn't in love with my husbands). It's the truth. I wanted to feel normal and it seemed to me if I was married I'd have a much more normal life.

"That's not a good reason to get married. You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs and I discovered that wasn't for me."

Goldberg refuses to reveal the identity of her mystery man, but insists it wasn't actor Ted Danson, who she briefly dated.

She adds, "(I was in love) once. A man. You're asking me if I was in love with Ted? Is that the man I'm talking about? No. No (you don't know him) and that's the beauty. I snuck a couple in on y'all! It was a long time ago. We talk all the time - he's got two great kids and a great wife."

And Goldberg insists she's not currently looking for love: "I never was much of a dater. I'm not a real go-out kind of person. I'm a singular person."

