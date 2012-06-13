NEW YORK (AP) -- The battling couple George and Martha have found a home on Broadway.

Producers of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" said Wednesday they've secured the Booth Theatre for the run.

Previews begin Sept. 27 with an opening set for Oct. 13, exactly 50 years to the day after the play's original Broadway opening in 1962. Tracy Letts and Amy Morton will star.

The production originally ran at Steppenwolf in Chicago from December 2010 to February 2011 and then transferred to Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., from February to April this year. It is directed by Pam MacKinnon.