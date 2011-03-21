By Kat Giantis

Who knew lipstick could have such a transformative effect on one's face? Behold Zooey Deschanel's lovely visage with and without a heavy-duty slathering of Rimmel Lasting Finish lipstick. On the left, the actress-singer poses in a print ad for the British cosmetics giant; on the right, Zooey goes for a more au naturel look on the red carpet.

Notice a difference?

You're not the only one. The Interwebs have been buzzing over the seemingly extreme Photoshop makeover given to the pie-cute, doll-faced "(500) Days of Summer" star, whose eye area, nose, lips, jawline and cheeks all appear to have gone under the digital knife.

"What's the use of using a famous face and than Photoshopping it until it becomes unrecognizable?" observed one commenter, while another zinged, "Who is that anime character?"

E! Online straightforwardly asked "What Happened to Zooey Deschanel's Face?!" when it wrote about the apparent retouching, adding a "WTF?!" for good measure.

That didn't sit well with the star-cum-She & Him frontwoman.

"Um... what happened to YOUR face, eonline?" a miffed Zooey tweeted in response. "RUDE!!!"

What do you think? Did Rimmel go too far with Zooey's mug makeover? And which Zooey do you prefer? (Personally, we like made-under Zooey, no question.) Tell us in the comments!

