Heaven will be missing an Angel now that Heidi Klum has decided to quit her Victoria's Secret gig after 13 years. Apparently between mothering four kids, hosting/judging/executive producing "Project Runway," running a fitness clothing line and appearing in husband Seal's music videos, there's just no time to strut around in her undies. (God, what a slacker!) But who will fill her ample-sized bra as "Head Angel" for the annual runway show in November?

Miranda Kerr and Doutzen Kroes are both knocked up at the moment (bad timing, ladies), making VS vets Adriana Lima, Marisa Miller and Alessandra Ambrosio the frontrunners. But as the New York Post points out, there are also some new Angels on the block, like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Candice Swanepoel, Chanel Iman and Erin Heatherton, who shouldn't be counted out.

Even so, my money is on Adriana. First of all, she has the longest-standing relationship with VS. She started working with the company in the late '90s and became a full-fledged Angel in 2000. Alessandra was next, walking in her first runway show in 2000 and getting her official wings in 2004. And while they're both famous names (and faces and bodies), Adriana is just more bankable, simply because she's more established. "Companies want to know that if they're putting money behind a talent that she is recession-proof," Ivan Bart, senior vice president and managing director of ING Models, told Forbes in May. "We find that the experienced models continue to earn well." If that's the case, Adriana definitely has the edge.

Victoria's Secret is in the midst of a marketing blitz for its new Bombshell perfume, and it's been Adriana, not Alessandra, who's been making the rounds with some of the more junior Angels. Could she have been sent from above to help guide the newer recruits? Likely. Hey, leadership's very important when you're modeling underwear!

These fellow Brazilian beauties are actually buds in real life. (Adriana actually helped teach Alessandra English when she came to the U.S.) So hopefully the competition won't tear them apart. Then again, it'd be pretty entertaining to see a catfight on the catwalk, right fellas?

