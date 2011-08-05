Who's better in leather?

As the newest star to step into the role of Catwoman, Anne Hathaway follows in the footsteps of two very, A-list, Hollywood actresses having donned the skin-tight costume before: Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry. And while Hathaway, 28, remains mum on the details of her character in The Dark Knight Rises, ("I signed a blood oath," she says), the real question is: which star makes the best feline vixen?

Pfeiffer, 53, played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the 1992 Tim Burton-directed flick, Batman Returns, where she starred opposite Michael Keaton. The blonde bombshell earned two MTV Movie Awards nods for Most Desirable Female and Best Kiss (with Keaton as Batman) in addition to being lauded for her fierce and sexy performance.

Berry, 44, starred as the ferocious feline under a different alias, Patience Phillips, in the 2004 spinoff, Catwoman. But disappointingly, the flick was a total flop, receiving just a 10 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which resulted in the ageless beauty taking home the 2005 Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.

Meanwhile, Hathaway, who joins veterans Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in the Christopher Nolan-directed action flick, is optimistic about portraying the iconic D.C. Comics character.

"I want to be the best actress I can be and that means working with the best people and taking the most challenging roles," Hathaway tells Total Film. "That's the plan and so far it's led to some really exciting places."

Arriving in theaters July 20, 2012, The Dark Knight Rises also features three new characters: John Blake (played by Joseph Gordon Levitt), Miranda Tate (played by Marion Cotillard) and Bane (played by Tom Hardy).

