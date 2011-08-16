The hottest onstage style trend this summer: the more revealing the costume, the better! Every star from Selena Gomez to Katy Perry to Rihanna has donned jaw-dropping, risk-taking ensembles during their summer tours. And while they don't skimp on the sparkles, two superstars in particular -- Britney Spears and Beyonce —- are total pros at wearing getups that leave little to their fans' imaginations.

This past weekend, the leading ladies of pop and R&B rocked the crowds at their North American shows in some seriously sexy outfits.

Beyonce sported a sexy silver number during night one of her standing-room-only concert at Roseland Ballroom in NYC Sunday. The cleavage-baring, cut-out mini showed off the "Run the World (Girls)" songstess' amazing curves while barely covering her assets.

Meanwhile, Britney donned a glistening gold two-piece and fishnet stockings during her two-night stay at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Saturday. The “I Wanna Go” singer has been stripping down and showing off her tight and toned figure during her Femme Fetale tour.

