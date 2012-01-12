Camille Grammer stands to lose a few things in her divorce settlement with Kelsey Grammer when it's finalized -- but for the time being, she's hanging on to the actor's last name.

"Our children are Grammers, and it's easier to keep the Grammer last name because of our children," the 43-year-old explained on The Wendy Williams Show Thursday.

"There's so much paperwork that goes on with changing names, and I'm going through this custody battle and all this legal stuff. So maybe after all that's done, I'll change my name. But right now it's just easier to keep it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that her daughter Mason, 10, is getting along with Kelsey's new wife, Kayte Walsh, 31. "Mason said she's nice. . .enough," Camille said.

Though she wouldn't divulge specifics about her ongoing divorce proceedings, Camille did admit: "I'll be comfortable. But we haven't finalized anything, so we're still working on the settlement."

Despite her current legal battle with Kelsey, 56, Camille told Williams she's very "happy" with her new beau, bankruptcy lawyer Dimitri Charalambopoulos, 35.

"He's quite a hottie!" Camille gushed. "He's younger than me, but he looks a little older."

