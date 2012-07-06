Alex Pettyfer's character may have looked up to Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, but when cameras stopped rolling, "they had massive fights on set," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out now).

"He hates Alex," a source says of Tatum, 32. "Channing thought Alex was a diva on set."

The beefcake to blame, insists another insider, is Pettyfer, 22, who plays a character based on former male revue dancer Tatum. "Alex was a jerk to everyone during filming for no reason. He thinks he's the star of the movie, not Channing or Matthew McConaughey."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Why Channing Tatum "Hates" His Magic Mike Costar Alex Pettyfer