Why Did Beyonce Name Her Baby Blue Ivy?
Beyonce and Jay-Z can't please everyone!
In one of the most highly anticipated births in a long time, the superstar couple welcomed their very first child at NYC's Lenox Hill Hospital on Saturday -- naming their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
In an Us Weekly poll posted Sunday afternoon, 78 percent of readers didn't like the new moniker.
How'd Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42 (whose real name is Shawn Carter), come up with the name, anyway?
PHOTOS: Weirdest baby names ever
No official word from the famously private spouses of three years, but fans of hip-hop icon Jay-Z have long known that blue holds a special place in his heart. "My favorite hue is Jay-Z blue," he rapped in the song "Go Crazy" with Young Jeezy. (There were even unrealized plans to feature the unique shade on a line of SUVs.)
And, indeed, Jay-Z has released three beloved Blueprint albums in 2001, 2002 and 2009.
PHOTOS: How Bey and Jay fell in love
That middle name "Ivy," meanwhile, reportedly references the Roman numeral ("IV") for 4 -- a significant digit for both Beyonce and Jay-Z: Beyonce's birthday is Sept. 4, Jay-Z's is Dec. 4, they were married on April 4, 2008, and the singer's latest album is entitled 4.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 05, 2018 We've ranked Jim Carrey's movie roles from worst to best