Beyonce and Jay-Z can't please everyone!

In one of the most highly anticipated births in a long time, the superstar couple welcomed their very first child at NYC's Lenox Hill Hospital on Saturday -- naming their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's bump style

In an Us Weekly poll posted Sunday afternoon, 78 percent of readers didn't like the new moniker.

How'd Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42 (whose real name is Shawn Carter), come up with the name, anyway?

PHOTOS: Weirdest baby names ever

No official word from the famously private spouses of three years, but fans of hip-hop icon Jay-Z have long known that blue holds a special place in his heart. "My favorite hue is Jay-Z blue," he rapped in the song "Go Crazy" with Young Jeezy. (There were even unrealized plans to feature the unique shade on a line of SUVs.)

And, indeed, Jay-Z has released three beloved Blueprint albums in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

PHOTOS: How Bey and Jay fell in love

That middle name "Ivy," meanwhile, reportedly references the Roman numeral ("IV") for 4 -- a significant digit for both Beyonce and Jay-Z: Beyonce's birthday is Sept. 4, Jay-Z's is Dec. 4, they were married on April 4, 2008, and the singer's latest album is entitled 4.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly