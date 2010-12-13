By Kat Giantis

Khloe Kardashian made the cut. So did Samantha Ronson and Gwen Stefani. But it seems Paris Hilton's invite to Nicole Richie's winter-themed wedding to Joel Madden on Saturday never arrived. The apparent reason: the former BFFs and "Simple Life" co-stars no longer have anything in common.

According to PopEater, Nicole "agonized for months" over the Paris invitation issue, but she ultimately decided to cross her off the guest list, which she kept to a relatively intimate gathering of close friends and family.

"Nicole is in a very different place in her life from when she was hanging out with Paris," explains a source. "She's the mother of two [daughter Harlow, nearly 3, and 1-year-old son Sparrow] and now a wife, while Paris seems to be in exactly the same spot she was in five years ago -- still partying in Vegas and getting into trouble with the law."

Coincidentally, Hilton's Twitter placed her in Sin City with her self-described BFF Dejdia as Richie tied the knot in an elaborate, elephant-inclusive ceremony on dad Lionel's Beverly Hills estate.

PopEater says it was Paris' cocaine arrest in August that convinced Nicole to put the kibosh on her presence at the "I dos."

RELATED VIDEO: Get more details on Nicole and Joel's wedding

"The day was about Nicole and Joel, not Paris," relays a source. "It was perfect. No drama, and definitely no drugs. It was 130 close family and friends enjoying each other's company and celebrating the love between the newlyweds. To think how far Nicole has come from being a wild child to a loving wife and parent is fantastic."

In fact, Richie became Mrs. Madden almost exactly four years to the day she was nabbed for DUI after driving her SUV the wrong way down a Los Angeles freeway.

So, what did Paris miss? The nuptials were reportedly officiated by seminal rapper Rev. Run, with ridiculously adorable Harlow serving as flower girl.

RELATED: What do Harlow and Sparrow want for Christmas?

The newlyweds exchanged bands from jeweler Neil Lane, who helped Nicole design her "dream" engagement ring.

The bride made the most of her big day by styling three different dresses, all by Marchesa, reports Us. TMZ scored the menu details, with guests noshing on butternut squash ravioli, breaded goat cheese patties, filet mignon and seared ahi tuna.

No word on whether there was a special peanut course for the elephant.

Also unclear at the moment: Whether the happy couple sold their wedding photos. The New York Post claimed they were attempting to negotiate a $100,000 offer with a weekly magazine, earmarking the money for charity.

People mag supposedly came out on top of the resulting bidding war, although Richie's rep downplays the chatter, telling the paper, "Your information is incorrect."

Read more Hot Gossip