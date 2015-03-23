Duggar drama! A group of fans of "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick were up in arms recently after the two shared a photo from a trip to Texas.

The fans probably have nothing against the Lone Star State, but several blasted Jill for being 1,000 miles away from her home while she is scheduled to give birth any day now.

"Doesn't anyone find it odd that she is traveling so close to her due date? My OB told me no more than an hour away in the ninth month. I guess when you deliver your own child you can go anywhere you please," one critic said in response to a story about the couple's trip. Most comments echoed similar thoughts.

Yahoo quoted one obstetrician saying that, "I wouldn't advise going on vacation after 10 weeks to go."

The hoopla all started after Derick posted the picture on Instagram of the expectant couple on vacation. "We had a great time with family on vacation, but it doesn't look like we're going to have a Texas baby," he wrote.

Others, though, came to the couple's defense saying it didn't really matter where the couple was because they are planning a home birth anyway, as Jill is a midwife.