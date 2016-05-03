Why Jay Z didn't join Beyonce at the Met Gala, plus more news

Why did Jay Z skip the Met Gala?

When Beyonce hit the Met Gala red carpet on May 2 in a floor-length, latex Givenchy gown, she was rolling noticeably solo -- a departure from previous years when her husband Jay Z has accompanied her at the fashion-forward event. Given the recent, "Lemonade"-sparked buzz around the state of the couple's relationship, Jay's absence could have been due to any number of things, ranging from bad flashbacks to his 2014 fight with Bey's sister, Solange Knowles, which some said was to sparked by his alleged flirting with Rachel Roy, to a decision to leave the spotlight on Beyonce for promotional purposes. A source tells Us Weekly he skipped it for an unrelated reason. "He's done it before," the insider said. "There's just no big reason for him to go." Um, post-cheating buzz united front, anyone? Guess the couple's weekend pizza party will have to suffice.

