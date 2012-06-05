Kelly Clarkson's got a new man, a new bod and a new attitude!

Though she's endured constant weight scrutiny since being crowned the first American Idol in 2002, the 30-year-old two-time Grammy winner recently unveiled her healthiest figure yet. Thanks to a five-days-a-week training schedule and a portion-control diet, the 5-foot-4 singer has shed a remarkable 30 pounds in the last six months.

"She feels better about herself than she ever has," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out now), who adds that the Duets star is now just 10 pounds away from her ultimate goal weight.

According to an insider, Clarkson decided to slim down for good after watching a recording of her December performance on VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul. "She saw how heavy she was and she didn't like it. That's when she decided to really get into shape."

The "Dark Side" singer's svelte shape has only made beau Brandon Blackstock, 35, love her more. "Brandon is the first guy who ever tell her how beautiful and sexy she is," a source says of the Nashville-based talent manager. "She wants to look good for him."

