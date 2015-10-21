It's been a whirlwind of a week for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

After holding vigil over Lamar Odom's hospital bed since he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel, Khloe decided to call off her pending divorce to the former basketball star.

According to TMZ, Lamar understands that he luckily cheated death and has sworn off drugs.

Lamar also thanked Khloe for dropping everything to be with him and that he still loves her very much. That was enough to convince Khloe to give Lamar one more chance and vow to stick by him on his long road to recovery.

Khloe has always expressed how much Lamar meant to her and how strong their love was. Even in her upcoming book, "Strong Looks Better Naked," the reality star gives nothing but positive things to say about Lamar.

"Before I met you, I felt invisible, and after, I felt seen," Khloe wrote as a thank you to Lamar for giving her some of the best years of her life.

Interestingly, it's also been reported that not everyone on Team Kardashian is thrilled with Khloe's decision because they feel like they've heard this all before from Lamar.

Regardless, we hope that this love story will have a happy ending and wish Lamar all the best on his recovery.