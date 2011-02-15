So much for romance.

Instead of spending Valentine's Day on a romantic date with NBA player Kris Humphries, E! reality star Kim Kardashian was on the other side of the country making a club appearance.

"We already did our Valentine's Day," she told UsMagazine.com at Marquee in Las Vegas Monday. "Because he's working and I'm out here, it's been an all-girls Valentine's Day so far -- it's kind of perfect!"

After all, the 30-year-old "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" star -- who walked the Grammy Awards red carpet with her brother Rob -- knows how demanding work can be.

"I think, if anything, I understand work more than anyone, so that's the most important thing," she said. "Holidays are great, but as long as you set aside that time, whether it's that actual day or not, I think that's what makes relationships work."

What makes her long-distance relationship with the 26-year-old New Jersey Nets athlete worth it?

"So many things. He just has a really good heart," she told Us. "There has to be trust and honesty and chemistry. If you don't have any of those, it's never going to work."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Kim K and more of the Grammy's best dressed celebs

Learn about Kourtney and Kim's move to New York

Find out how to shop like your fave celebs on Glo

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kim and Kourtney's Krazy 2010

VIDEO: Kim flirts with Kanye West

PHOTOS: See what Kim and other stars wore to the Grammys