Things are now bittersweet -- not just bitter -- between Kim Kardashian and future ex-husband Kris Humphries.

Fans wondered if the estranged spouses were headed for a reconciliation after Kardashian, 31, visited Humphries, 26, in his Minnesota hometown over the weekend, even reportedly meeting with their wedding pastor for a four-hour sesssion.

But a source close to Kardashian tells Us Weekly that wasn't the aim of Kardashian's last-minute visit to the midwest, which lasted less than 24 hours.

"Things were escalating very quickly with them," the source explains of the pair, married for just 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce on Oct. 31. "There were emails that were getting hostile."

So, before things got even more heated in court and in the press, "she wanted to see him face to face to put some finality on it. To give them both some closure," the pal says. "She didn't want things to get ugly with them and it was heading down that road."

Kardashian's surprise trip was less than two days after she arrived back in the States following an abbreviated promotional trip to Australia.

"She's been having a really, really hard time," the source tells Us. "She's mourning the end of this relationship – which, despite what everyone thinks, was very real."

Still, a second pal says the visit was "very good. Kim and Kris got a good understanding of their relationship."

