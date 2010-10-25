When Katy Perry tied the knot with Russell Brand in India over the weekend, she was noticeably short one equally famous gal pal: Rihanna.

One of Perry's best friends, Rihanna, 22, was on hand for Perry's epic Vegas bachelorette bash in September, but wasn't among friends and family when Perry, 25, wed Brand, 35, on an Indian tiger reserve on Oct. 23.

Why the no-show?

"Rih was finishing her album, and she just switched managers, so she had to pull out at the last minute," a source close to the "Only Girl" singer explains to UsMagazine.com.

"It was always sort of up in the air that she would go anyway, and Katy knew that," the source adds. "They saved her a room just in case, but they always knew it would be nearly impossible for her to make it as she's still finishing the album and it's out in a few weeks. Rih was in the studio all weekend."

Perry and Brand exchanged their vows against "the inspirational and majestic countryside of Northern India," in a ceremony officiated by a Christian minister, according to her rep's statement. Perry wore an Elie Saab haute couture dress

The "Firework" singer and British comic have since flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

