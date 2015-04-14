Sarah Hyland was determined to not let health issues hold her back — and she feels like she's won that battle.

RELATED: Coachella twitpics

The actress has previously shared details about her lifelong struggle with kidney dysplasia. In April 2012, she even underwent a kidney transplant, a kidney donated to her by her father.

"I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, 'You're right, she won't - but it won't be because of her health,'" Sarah said in the new issue of Seventeen. "When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me."

RELATED: Celebs wearing pastels

Sarah set her mind to doing something great with her life. Now, she's staring in one of television's biggest hits, "Modern Family."

"If I can't have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one," she said. "If you set your mind to something, you'll achieve it."

RELATED: Trend report: Mosaic dresses

It's hasn't all been a dream though. She had her one nightmare — her highly-publicized split from her allegedly abusive boyfriend. Those days are past her and she's now in a relationship with her "best friend," fellow actor Dom Sherwood.

"I am happiest when I am doing something I love," she said. "And I love 'Modern Family' - it's the best job I've had in my 20 years as an actress. It didn't come easily or fast or free: It took me 14 years to land a gig like this."