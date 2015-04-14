Why Sarah Hyland knew she was destined for an 'extraordinary' life
Sarah Hyland was determined to not let health issues hold her back — and she feels like she's won that battle.
The actress has previously shared details about her lifelong struggle with kidney dysplasia. In April 2012, she even underwent a kidney transplant, a kidney donated to her by her father.
"I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, 'You're right, she won't - but it won't be because of her health,'" Sarah said in the new issue of Seventeen. "When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me."
Sarah set her mind to doing something great with her life. Now, she's staring in one of television's biggest hits, "Modern Family."
"If I can't have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one," she said. "If you set your mind to something, you'll achieve it."
It's hasn't all been a dream though. She had her one nightmare — her highly-publicized split from her allegedly abusive boyfriend. Those days are past her and she's now in a relationship with her "best friend," fellow actor Dom Sherwood.
"I am happiest when I am doing something I love," she said. "And I love 'Modern Family' - it's the best job I've had in my 20 years as an actress. It didn't come easily or fast or free: It took me 14 years to land a gig like this."
