Putting the emphasis on the 'G' in "GTL," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has been hitting the gym harder than ever -- and it's showing!

The 4-foot-9 star Jersey Shore star flaunted her whittled-down waist in a turquoise monikini and a striped sheer cover up at Wet Republic at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Saturday.

By stepping up her thrice-weekly workouts, Snooki, 23, reveals that she's dropped 10 pounds and went down to a size 4 since implementing her new weight-loss plan that includes strength-training workouts and healthier eating. "[I want] to get to where I was when I was a cheerleader in high school," Snooki told Us Weekly.

"She's really into going to the gym because her boyfriend, Jionni [LaValle], is super-healthy," a source told Us. "They go together."

In addition to hitting the weight room, the teeny reality TV star has also been taking weight-loss supplement Zantrex-3 and trading booze for healthier choices like green tea.

"As everyone's planning their night at the club, I'm wondering when Gold's Gym closes," she tweeted in April.

