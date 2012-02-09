British actor Eddie Redmayne is the latest person to make Taylor Swift cry teardrops on her guitar.

The My Week With Marilyn star, 30, met the country music superstar, 22, in October 2011 when she was auditioning to play Eponine in a film adaptation of Les Miserables.

"They hung out in New York City with the movie's execs," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out Friday). "And Taylor developed feelings for him fast."

The crush was mutual for Redmayne -- who attended Eton College with Prince William -- and the two stars kept in touch after he returned to the U.K. "Taylor loved this image of a British boyfriend," the source explains.

The two met up for drinks in London on January 24 and rendezvoused at Swift's hotel the next night -- but days later, the singer's romantic fantasy was over.

After returning to the U.S., Swift learned British actress Samantha Barks had beat her out for the coveted role of Eponine, "and Eddie's not interested in a long-distance relationship."

"The elements were against them," the source tells Us. "It's a shame."

