NEW YORK (AP) — The widow of Chris Kyle, the former Navy Seal and best-selling author shot dead in February, has contributed a foreword and afterword to a book her husband had been working on at the time of his death.

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Taya Kyle's tribute will be included in "American Gun: A History of the U.S. in Ten Firearms." The book comes out June 4 and was written by Chris Kyle and William Doyle. Chris Kyle's previous work was the million-selling autobiography "American Sniper."

Taya Kyle writes that she hopes readers "feel the presence" of her husband while reading the new book, which covers innovations in weaponry from the Revolutionary War to modern times.

Kyle and a friend were killed at a Texas gun range. An Iraq war veteran who they were trying to help deal with PTSD has been charged.