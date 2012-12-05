Demi Moore is definitely ready to party again.

Over a year after her headline-making split from Ashton Kutcher -- and about eight months since her breakdown and rehab stay -- the 50-year-old actress made a definite impression in Miami on Wednesday Dec. 6 at the Chanel Beachside Barbecue event.

In the Floridian city for the annual Art Basel fest, the LOL actress didn't flinch as photographers documented her free-spirited night. Among other memorable snapshots, Moore, sitting alongside Lenny Kravitz and other revelers, happily danced in her seat, wearing a patterned, short mini-dress and spectacles. At another point during the A-list bash, Moore -- who seemed to be drinking Red Bulls that evening -- stood up and danced alongside George Clooney's girlfriend Stacy Keibler, who appeared amused by Moore's fun-loving approach to the evening.

Another attendee for the evening? A cat! Moore, whose ex Kutcher, 34, has been dating Mila Kunis since the spring, happily posed for photos with an unidentified striped feline during the festivities.

"She's in a good place," a source recently told Us of the star, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month at the post Monte Carlo Beach Club in Abu Dhabi. "She's open to experiencing new things this year."

