Game of Thrones star Wilko Johnson is preparing for the end of his life. The British actor and musician, 65, has been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, his manager confirmed to BBC News."I am very sad to announce that Wilko has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer of the pancreas. He has chosen not to receive any chemotherapy," his manager says in a statement.

"He is currently in good spirits, is not yet suffering any physical effects and can expect to enjoy at least another few months of reasonable health and activity."

PHOTOS: Stars who have battled cancer

Johnson played the character of Ilyn Payne -- a mute executioner -- on seasons one and two of the smash HBO fantasy series and is also a member of British blues band Dr. Feelgood.

"Wilko wishes to offer his sincere thanks for all the support he has had over his long career, from those who have worked with him to, above all, those devoted fans and admirers who have attended his live gigs, bought his recordings and generally made his life such an extraordinarily full and eventful experience. Thank you," his manager adds.

PHOTOS: British stars

Johnson is currently traveling in Japan and plans to work on a new album, music tour and concert DVD.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wilko Johnson, Games of Thrones Star, Has Terminal Pancreatic Cancer