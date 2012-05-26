CANNES, France (AP) -- Love is in the air at Cannes, as the jury sits down to choose the film festival's prizewinners.

There's love in the face of death in Michael Haneke's "Amour," love in conflict with faith in Christian Mungiu's "Beyond the Hills" and love against the odds in Jacques Audiard's "Rust and Bone" — three favorites to take the Cannes Film Festival's top trophy, the Palme d'Or.

The winner of the Palme and other prizes will be chosen by a jury that includes Italian director Nanni Moretti, actors Ewan McGregor and Diane Kruger and fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Other contenders in the 22-film competition include Thomas Vinterberg's witch hunt drama "The Hunt" and Sergei Loznitsa's bleak wartime movie "In the Fog."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony Sunday.