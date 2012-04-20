Will Angelina Jolie Wear a Red Wedding Dress?
After seven years together and six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the world when they announced that they're finally tying the knot last week.
And while the 36-year-old actress is sporting a traditional diamond engagement ring (designed by Pitt), it's unlikely that she'll wear a conventional white gown when she walks down the aisle.
For her first wedding to Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, she chose a pair of rubber pants and a T-shirt with Jonny's name reportedly written across her back in blood. When she wed Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, Jolie went casual again, wearing a tank top and jeans.
But the actress has come a long way from her wild child past and now favors high-fashion looks by Versace, Giorgio Armani and Elie Saab.
Perhaps she'll don a red bridal gown, since the bold hue is the biggest -- and most surprising -- trend for spring 2013, with Vera Wang showing an entire collection of looks ranging from scarlet to deep burgundy.
Or Jolie could stick with her signature color and opt for a dramatic black creation by the famed designer, who created a stir when she debuted nine Goth-inspired bridal looks last year.
Tell Us: What color dress do you think Angelina Jolie should wear for her wedding?
