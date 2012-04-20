After seven years together and six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the world when they announced that they're finally tying the knot last week.

And while the 36-year-old actress is sporting a traditional diamond engagement ring (designed by Pitt), it's unlikely that she'll wear a conventional white gown when she walks down the aisle.

For her first wedding to Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, she chose a pair of rubber pants and a T-shirt with Jonny's name reportedly written across her back in blood. When she wed Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, Jolie went casual again, wearing a tank top and jeans.

But the actress has come a long way from her wild child past and now favors high-fashion looks by Versace, Giorgio Armani and Elie Saab.

Perhaps she'll don a red bridal gown, since the bold hue is the biggest -- and most surprising -- trend for spring 2013, with Vera Wang showing an entire collection of looks ranging from scarlet to deep burgundy.

Or Jolie could stick with her signature color and opt for a dramatic black creation by the famed designer, who created a stir when she debuted nine Goth-inspired bridal looks last year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Will Angelina Jolie Wear a Red Wedding Dress?