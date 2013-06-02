Will Arnett is in maybe the best shape of his life -- and it's all thanks to his split from wife Amy Poehler last fall. As the Arrested Development star revealed in a new interview with Details magazine, he started putting in extra time at the gym after the couple's separation in an attempt to literally work out his feelings.

PHOTOS: The biggest celeb splits of 2012

"If going to the gym obsessively for eight, nine months was my way of dealing, then let that be my worst problem," he quipped to the mag. "Life is challenging, and I'd say that there's no guidebook -- but there's about a million guidebooks out there. All people have been doing since the dawn of time is trying to figure out how to live this life and be happy. I'm no different."

PHOTOS: Stars who bounced back after breakups

Arnett's marriage to Poehler turned out not to be the key, but it gave the actor his two children, Archie, 4, and Abel, 2 -- and that's good enough for him. "I'm 43, and I've found my happiness -- which is my kids," he told Details.

As for his love life? The twice-wed comedian still believes in marriage -- "Certainly. I do. I do," he said -- but he's not ready to get back in the game just yet.

PHOTOS: The best TV couples of all time

"I'm not officially dating," he told the mag. "I don't know what you do. Do you put out an announcement in the trades? I'M DATING! It all seems very scary to me, to be honest. So I'm kind of keeping pretty close counsel right now."

PHOTOS: The funniest women in Hollywood

Poehler, meanwhile, has moved on with funnyman Nick Kroll, who stars on Comedy Central's Kroll Show and had a recurring role as "The Douche" on the actress' NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation. As Us Weekly exclusively reported in May, the two recently started seeing each other.

"She wanted a comedian who 'gets' her," a source told Us. Echoed another insider: "She was looking for a guy like him."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Will Arnett Opens Up About Amy Poehler Split: "I've Found My Happiness"