Welcome to Royal Baby Week ... or so it seems.

Duchess Kate is reportedly overdue with the second royal baby, but according to a new report, a birth should be expected within days. According to the U.K.'s Telegraph, it's likely that Prince William's wife will be induced this week.

"The doctors don't normally wait for more than a week," a source whose children were born at the St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing (the hospital wing where Kate is expected to give birth) told the Telegraph. "They will probably already have been in touch with Kate and talked about which day would suit her best to go in and be induced if the baby doesn't arrive in the next couple of days."

Once the royal baby is born, it will be announced via email and Kensington Palace will update its social media accounts. Also, as with Prince George's birth in 2013, a birth notice will be placed on a easel outside of Buckingham Palace that will include the baby's gender, weight and time of birth.

Clearly, for the first time, a royal announcement will be a mix of tradition and technology.

Not only are the parents getting ready, but so is London. Weeks ago, parking restrictions were put in place outside of that legendary brown door where Will and Kate will present their baby to the world, much like they did when Prince George was born. A sign outside of the hospital says the restrictions are in place for a "special event." Palace officials are also ready for the media onslaught, but they are reportedly not allowing media to take their appropriate spots until it is confirmed that the Duchess has gone into labor.

"[Kate] is doing well, in good spirits. Everyone is," an insider said. "Although it would be fair to say she's also eager for the time to come."

The world awaits…