During a break from filming his new comedy Dog Fight in New Orleans, funnyman Will Ferrell stopped by the Time Warner Cable Arena Wednesday to introduce the New Orleans Hornets and the Chicago Bulls before the NBA teams went head-to-head.

In true Ferrell fashion, the actor stole the show with his one-liners about the NBA stars.

"He still lives with his mother," he quipped when introducing Bulls forward Carlos Boozer. Of Bulls player Derrick Rose, Ferrell deadpanned: "His favorite movie is The Notebook."

Later, Ferrell told fans Bulls player Luol Deng "collects rare birds and has a pet dolphin named Chachi."

The comic held nothing back when it came to giving the Hornets their due. Watch the hilarious video of those intros in the video above.

The Bulls beat the Hornets 90-67 Wednesday.

