Will Ferrell wasn't the only big star on SNL Saturday night!

The former Saturday Night Live castmember hosted the show for his third time and was joined by Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and more stars to help celebrate The Lonely Island's 100th digital short.

Bieber was surprised when Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone revealed how they were going to celebrate the milestone. "Tonight we are celebrating our 100th short," Samberg, 33, sang. "Congratulations to us, truly a major milestone. Guess what we're going to do? Tonight, we're gonna suck our own c---."

"Wait, what? That's disgusting," the 18-year-old "Baby" singer said.

Former digital short stars Timberlake returned with a "box" and Michael Bolton appeared as Captain Sparrow. Other cameos included Natalie Portman rapping, "Yeah I had a baby, but I'm still crazy" and a shirtless Jon Hamm playing the saxophone.

Musical guest Usher also joined in the fun, saying, "Hey -- I've never been in a digital short, but these white boys are obsessed with their d----s." And host Ferrell, 44, announced, "I do endorse this song. My name is Will Ferrell and I'm sucking my own dong."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Will Ferrell, Justin Bieber Celebrate 100th Digital Short on Saturday Night Live