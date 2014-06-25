Put him in, coach! Team USA has found a ringer for Thursday's World Cup game against Germany, and it is none other than actor and comedian Will Ferrell.

The "Anchorman" star, 46, hit a pep rally in support of the USMNT on Wednesday evening, June 25, in Recife, Brazil. After being introduced by soccer-themed Teddy Roosevelt impersonator Teddy Goalsevelt and United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati, Ferrell took the stage in a USA jersey.

Branded as the "secret weapon" of the American soccer team, Ferrell gave a hilarious speech, joking that he would be on the field to compete with the players and chanting "USA!"

PHOTOS: Will Ferrell's SNL past

"I am so honored to be playing tomorrow," Ferrell said. "I'm not gonna lie to you, I'm not in the best shape. I'm not in soccer shape right now, but I'm gonna try my best and I'm going to live up to the spirit of this American team."

PHOTOS: Will Ferell's awards show moments

"If the game gets close, I will bite!" Ferrell jokingly added, referencing the Luis Suarez incident that took place during the Uruguay game against Italy. "I will bite the opponent! I will bite them! I will bite every German player if I have to."

Watch Ferrell's priceless rallying cry in the video above.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Sexiest southern stars

Stars who got tattoos for love

Sexy celeb beach PDA