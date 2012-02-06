Will Hanna Be Expelled Over Nude Photo Scandal on Pretty Little Liars?
Suffice to say, Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson) isn't getting along with her new stepsister Kate (Natalie Hall).
After the mysterious "A" leaked a nude photo of Kate on Hanna's behalf in the January 30 episode, the two are called into the principal's office in a clip from Monday's all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars.
Joined by their mothers (Laura Leighton and Heather Mazur), Hanna and Kate learn that "Rosewood High has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, and sending a photo like this is a very serious offense."
The principal assures the four women that Hanna "will not be let off the hook," either.
Will Hanna be expelled from school? Watch the clip (above) to find out and tune in for an all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars, airing Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.
