It's a family affair on tonight's episode of "House" when Cuddy's (Lisa Edelstein) mother Arlene (guest star Candice Bergen) checks in to Princeton Plansboro Hospital and she may be the wedge that finally causes a break in Cuddy and House's (Hugh Laurie) romance.

"It was really fun kind of pushing the envelope in terms of the fictional part of our lives and getting to see what it would be like for House to have to deal with a very pushy mom," Lisa says. "I think having met the character of Cuddy's mom, it's clearer why she would be able to tolerate a guy like House."

The problems begin when Arlene insists that House be removed from her case, forcing him to come up with illegal means in order to treat his patient -- all for his desire to stay on Cuddy's good side.

"I think [this episode] definitely enlightens us about who Cuddy is and where she comes from and why she can tolerate a guy like House, because her mother's so difficult," Lisa explains. "When the health crisis hits, it's even more complicated and it gets very messy."

As the story plays out, Cuddy places her trust in House to ensure that her mother receives the proper medical treatment, not knowing that he has discovered details in Arlene's personal life that she kept secret from Cuddy and her sister Lucinda (guest star Paula Marshall).

So will their relationship survive Arlene's interference and secrets?

"I think there's a great history [between Cuddy and House] and as you get older that is a really important thing to have with somebody," Lisa says. "A sense of time having passed and problems having been conquered, truths having been faced, that really has enormous value. I think for him, she is someone he trusts; he knows that she wants the best for him. He knows that she'll tell him when things have gone too far and then he decides for himself whether he wants to listen. But, she's definitely someone he trusts. For her, I think it's his intelligence and his brilliance that really excite her. Getting attention from a man like that is not an easy thing to achieve, and having achieved it, I think there's kind of a rush of excitement. Whether or not he is ultimately someone she can trust is, I think, something he still has to prove."

