Kate Middleton's lips remain firmly sealed about which designer she'll wear at her April 29 wedding to Prince William. And her wishes to keep the name a secret until she walks down the aisle has created a total frenzy in the press.

The Sunday Times newspaper claimed in March that Sarah Burton, protege of the late Alexander McQueen, had been chosen by the bride-to-be. McQueen's fashion house has denied the rumors.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's princess prep

On April 16 The Huffington Post "broke" the news that Sophie Cranston of the Libelula label would be designing Kate's dress.

Yet, the following day, The Daily Mail disclosed that Kate, 29, has actually designed the gown herself, describing it as "ivory satin and lace with pearl buttons and a 10-ft train." According the British publication, "As soon as her engagement was announced she took it upon herself to start creating her dream frock before she went to an established dressmaker to put her ideas into practice."PHOTOS: Get Kate Middleton's style

Some other names that have been mentioned in the press include Bruce Oldfield, who was one of Princess Diana's favorites; Alice Temperley, who is known for her bohemian creations; Amanda Wakeley, a popular British designer; and Jasper Conran, who has made dresses for other royal weddings.

St James' Palace refused to comment on any and all dress speculation. For more on the Royal Wedding, including rare photos, interviews with family and friends, details on Kate's new life as a princess and a tour of their lavish homes, order a copy of Us Weekly's Will & Kate: The Royal Wedding now.

