Cameron Diaz used her BFF Drew Barrymore's wedding day as an opportunity to remind her pal how much she means to her.

The What to Expect When You're Expecting star, 39, did a sweet reading of e.e. cummings' "I Carry Your Heart" following Barrymore's Saturday nuptials to art consultant Will Kopelman, 34, a source tells Us Weekly. (Kopelman's sister Jill Kargman also did a reading from the beloved children's book, The Velveteen Rabbit.)

Barrymore, 37, who is currently expecting her and Kopelman's first child, walked down the aisle at her Montecito, Calif. estate, surrounded by loved ones -- including Diaz, a pregnant Reese Witherspoon (and her husband Jim Toth), Busy Philipps, Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen, Scarlett Johansson, and Steven Spielberg.

"Everyone knows the baby's coming, so there wasn't much talk about it," the source reveals. "Will said something like, 'I'm excited to marry you. I'm excited to meet the newest member of our family.'"

The "vintage garden" decor, "was so her," a partygoer tells Us. "It looked like a total extension of her."

Adds the source, "Both Will and Drew were involved with the whole wedding process, equally. It was insanely gorgeous."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Will Kopelman to New Wife Drew Barrymore: "I'm Excited" to Meet Our Baby!