Will Smith had finally heard enough. After reports ran rampant all day that he and Jada Pinkett Smith were getting divorced, he decided to address the rumors head on.

While posting to his Facebook page, Will said, "Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious) But, so many people have extended me their 'deepest condolences' that I figured -- 'What the hell... I can be foolish, too!' So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

He continued to say that if that ever were to happen he would be the one announcing it, not the tabloids.

"I promise you all -- if I ever decide to divorce my Queen -- I SWEAR I'll tell you myself," he said. "Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's."

Jada followed up the post with a tweet that said, "My king has spoken."

Over the weekend, Radar Online quoted a source who said, "For Will and Jada, holding it together these past few years has been tough because their marriage has been on life support for a long time."

The source continued, "They're exhausted from trying to maintain the facade of a happy union."

The couple is used to rumors that question the state of their union.

"Every year there's a new one," she told American Way magazine of the rampant speculation, "And I'm like, 'Here we go. Get ready. Are ya holdin' on tight?'"

Jada did confess their their marriage isn't always easy breezy. "Marriages go through shifts," she said. "And relationships go through shifts because in life, things shift. So people are automatically like, 'What's going on? They must be getting a divorce.' Well, no. But when people feel those shifts and there's a mystery, they have to fill it with something."