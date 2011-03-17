PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Will Smith is donating replacements for 30 stolen computers to a high school in West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised.

The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation and the Charlie Mack Cares philanthropic organizations are giving 29 Apple laptops and one desktop to West Philadelphia High School.

Local community activist Charlie Mack is a longtime assistant and friend of Smith, the music, TV and film superstar.

Mack says he plans to deliver the new computers to the school Friday. Smith is working elsewhere and can't make it.

Two students have been charged with stealing 60 computers from the school last month. Police recovered half of them, but the rest remain unaccounted for.

