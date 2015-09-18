Will Smith is No. 1 in the sweetness department. The actor took to Facebook on Sept. 18 to honor his wife on her 44th birthday and the results were swoon-worthy.

In posting a throwback photo from two decades back, Will asked his more than 74 million social media fans to crunch some numbers (not the most romantic thing, for sure, but we'll get to that.)

"This was taken at your mom's house 20 years ago. That's a long time ago!!! So I decided to do some math…" he wrote of the image that shows the young couple sitting in the backyard, Jada's hands touching Will's neck.

He continued, "I have sung happy birthday to you 20 times and I have bought you 19 birthday presents (I was mad that one year). I have watched you blow out 693 candles (737 after tonite). I've told you 'I love you' at least 8,285 times. And of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet -- there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with. Happy Birthday, my Love!"

Men, take notes from this guy.

The sweet social media posting is a nice departure from a post last month in which Will was forced to address ever-present divorce rumors. He shot down the report saying, "Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness (Because it's contagious) But, so many people have extended me their 'deepest condolences' that I figured -- 'What the hell... I can be foolish, too!' So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are... NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

He added that if a divorce were to ever happen, fans would hear it directly from the couple. "I promise you all -- if I ever decide to divorce my Queen -- I SWEAR I'll tell you myself!"

Happy birthday, queen.