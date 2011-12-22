The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air went off the air in 1996, but the fictional Banks family remains closer than ever!

On Thursday, Will Smith, 43, posted a new picture of his former costars on his Facebook page with the caption, "Got the holiday season started right with a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion. There's nothin' like spending holidays with fam!"

Smith was joined by Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hillary Banks), Alfonso Riberio (Carlton Banks) and James Avery (Phil Banks).

The photograph was reportedly taken last week at a luncheon for Parson's Sweet Blackberry charity, a non-profit organization that aims to share stories of African American achievement with children.

Several Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars were M.I.A., including Daphne Reid and Janet Hubert, who both played Vivian Banks, and Joseph Marcell, who played the family's butler, Geoffrey.

