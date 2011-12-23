Hell hath no fury like a Housewife scorned!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong, 40, and Camille Grammer, 43, had an epic falling-out when Grammer revealed on-air that Taylor's husband, Russell (who committed suicide in August after the show wrapped), was physically abusive.

Russell then threatened to sue Grammer, which infuriated -- and divided -- their castmates, including Kyle Richards, 42, Lisa VanderPump, 51, and Adrienne Maloof, 50.

Though the fight happened months ago, the rift is still a long way from being mended. In the current issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands now), Armstrong took a long pause when asked if they're friends now. "Um, we are in a better place," she said.

