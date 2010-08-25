By Rebecca Silverstein

What's the most coveted job in the country? Take a wild guess ... Mariah Carey to Jenny from the Block and now even Snoop Dogg are all gunning for a place at the "American Idol" judges' table.

Yet as auditions have wrapped up for the "Idol" hopefuls, the new panel -- and show set-up -- remains in question. So what gives?

Celebs are clamoring at the opportunity. On Tuesday, Snoop Dogg threw his name into this mess, too. The rapper tweeted, "Snoop Dogg x http://twitpic.com/2hwt8x = ?!?!?!?!?" While he would be an interesting pick that could bring in a new audience and more varied contestants, I'm not sure older audiences would really follow Snoop's dizzles, izzles and nizzles.

And an interesting little tidbit conveniently leaked out recently. Before Ellen DeGeneres announced her departure, Kara DioGuardi decided that she was all "Idol"-ed out, too."She went to FOX two months ago and told them she didn't want to do another season," a source told E! Online's Marc Malkin. "She's ready to move on. She did two years and thinks that's enough."

Even show stalwart Randy Jackson's fate is up in the air: In the beginning of August, he told E! Online, "The only thing that's for sure is Ryan [Seacrest]. Nothing has been decided."

Mariah Carey, Shania Twain and Jennifer Lopez have been thrown around as possibilities for the panel, but word is that Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler is the frontrunner at the moment.

"Steven is doing 'American Idol,'" Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton told the New Jersey Star Ledger. "The ink is dry on that."

That must be some pretty slow-drying ink, as the buzz about his joining the show has turned into silence, with nothing being officially confirmed or denied.

Bottom line: The show saw its lowest audience numbers since Season 1. And with surly Simon gone, there will undoubtedly be another drop in viewership for the new season. This is what happens when you try to fix something that ain't broke, folks! So FOX had better throw its Hail Mary play fast -- January will be here sooner than you think.

