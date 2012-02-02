As soon as Halle Berry's broken foot heels, she'll have a closetful of brand-new shoes waiting to be debuted on the red carpet.

The Oscar winner designed a limited-edition line of footwear, called 5th Avenue by Halle Berry, for the German brand Deichman.

"Shoes are a statement. They can be very sexy; they can say something about where you are in the day; they can say what your mood is; they give you a chance to accessorize," the 45-year-old star said in a statement. "And I'm a girl that loves to change my shoes all the time. It's an expression of who you are really."

The spring/summer 2012 collection, which includes peep-toe wedges, slingbacks and studded sandals, starts at an affordable $47 and will hit store shelves in 21 European countries in early March.

Berry isn't the only celeb getting in the footwear business. Cheryl Cole, Rachel Bilson and Kristin Cavallari have also recently announced collaborations with shoe retailers.

