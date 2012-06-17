LONDON (AP) -- Paul McCartney once sang about life "when I get older, losing my hair, many years from now" when he imagined how life would be when he was 64.

Six years down the line, the former Beatle turns 70 riding high, with his reputation as one of Britain's best loved musicians intact. He performed for Queen Elizabeth II for the concert this month to mark her Diamond Jubilee and will star in the London Olympics opening ceremony on July 27.

For years McCartney's personal life threatened to eclipse his music, with his messy divorce from second wife Heather Mills. In October he married American heiress Nancy Shevell and appears to have found his rhythm again.