Billboard -- The original motion picture cast recording of "Les Miserables" climbed 5-1 on the new U.K. album chart yesterday (Sunday), as "Scream & Shout" by will.i.am featuring Britney Spears held off new entries by 50 Cent and Justin Timberlake to start a second week atop the singles survey.

The "Les Miserables" album rose to the peak after opening its account at No. 5 last week. It now boasts a top 40 single, Anne Hathaway's version of "I Dreamed A Dream" making its top 75 debut at No. 22. Also from the cast album, Samantha Barks' "On My Own" entered the 75 at No. 43.

Emeli Sandé's "Our Version Of Events" slipped from the album summit to No. 2, with Jake Bugg's self-titled Mercury/Universal set steady at No. 3. "Arc," the sophomore release by English alternative rock band Everything Everything, immediately outdid the No. 17 peak of its 2010 predecessor "Man Alive" with a No. 5 debut.

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky arrived at No. 7 with "Long Live A$AP" and Paloma Faith's "Fall To Grace" climbed back into the top ten, 11-9. The other new title in the top 20 was "(Awayland)", the second release by Irish band Villagers, marking a big step up from the No. 66 U.K. peak of 2010's "Becoming A Jackal." "Now! That's What I Call Music 83" racked up a ninth week at No. 1 on the compilation chart.

The will.i.am/Britney Spears single rallied in the second half of the chart week after earlier Official Chart Company sales flashes had suggested 50 Cent was heading for his first U.K. No. 1 single with "My Life," featuring Eminem and Adam Levine. That entered at No. 2 with Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie," featuring Jay-Z, opening at No. 3. The only climber in the top ten was One Direction's "Kiss You," up 12-9. with Sandé's "Clown" rising 23-11 and Adele's "Skyfall" theme edging back into the top 20, 21-18.

