NEW YORK (AP) -- A new Michael Jackson album is expected by the end of the year, culled from unreleased material in the singer's vaults. But Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is vehemently opposed to the idea.

He says Jackson was a perfectionist and would only want music released that he sanctioned.

He adds: "How you gonna release Michael Jackson when Michael Jackson ain't here to bless it?"

Jackson died last year at the age of 50.

Will.i.am collaborated with the singer on the rerelease of "Thriller" in 2008 with remixed versions of some of the album's classic songs.