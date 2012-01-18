"Taft 2012" (Quirk Books), by Jason Heller: William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the United States, reappears in present day and creates political chaos in Jason Heller's charming and funny debut novel, "Taft 2012."

In this re-imagined, slightly altered history, Taft, who served one term as president, disappeared on the morning of President Woodrow Wilson's inauguration and was never seen again. (In reality, he later became chief justice of the Supreme Court.)

Nearly 100 years later, he wakes up behind the White House Rose Garden and is quickly shot and subdued by Secret Service agents. Medical tests reveal that he is indeed Taft and not an impostor. The mystery of his reappearance baffles everyone, but nothing rational can explain why he hasn't aged.

As the 2012 race for the presidency heats up, Taft finds himself thrust into the spotlight. It seems both Republicans and Democrats have good feelings about his values, ethics and sincerity. Soon campaign propaganda starts appearing and it seems that Taft is running for office.

In "Taft 2012," Heller takes someone forgotten in history and makes him relevant. The juxtaposition with the modern world and how the U.S. views politics today creates a marvelous satire that rings all too true.