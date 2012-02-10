LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Will.i.am had hoped to raise $1 million for his charity that benefits needy students at a concert. Instead, he raised $5 million.

The musician hosted an event Thursday night for his i.am angel foundation at the Hollywood Palladium, which featured performances from Stevie Wonder and Ne-Yo.

The Black Eyed Peas leader said he was inspired by the 2010 documentary "Waiting for Superman," about U.S. public education. He said that "Superman is not coming to save no neighborhood or no education system." Instead, he said they should call the movie "Waiting for William."

He added that he wants to continue to help youth in poor neighborhoods get an education.

Will.i.am also President Barack Obama is not a "magic man." And that people shouldn't expect him to solve the country's problems with "some freakin' plan."

