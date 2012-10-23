will.i.am Remixes Classic "Entertainment Tonight" Theme Song

By Chris Gardner

The Black Eyed Peas may still be on hiatus, but the band's will.i.am isn't hurting for work. As a matter of fact, the talented Grammy winner recently got drafted by "Entertainment Tonight" for a major new gig, handling remix duties for the venerable entertainment news show's theme song -- one of the most recognizable tunes on the small screen.

The updated take on the 32-year-old classic intro is set to debut on Thursday's show, which will also feature a refreshed logo and a segment featuring will.i.am's work behind-the-scenes with "ET," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The remix is part of executive producer Linda Bell Blue's strategy to give "Entertainment Tonight" a new energy -- one that could perhaps lead millions of viewers to dance in front of their TVs.

"It's one of the most famous television theme songs, but I wanted it to sound more techno and more electronic -- something that people couldn't get out of their heads and want to dance to," Bell Blue told THR. The song, composed by Michael Mark in 1981, will still feature the six famous notes the tune is known for. "We didn't want to move away from those iconic notes. … Every star in the world, from Tom Hanks to Lea Michele, has looked into our camera and sang that song."

The new incarnation features will.i.am singing the lines, "You want it; we got it" and "We got your entertainment."

According to THR, will.i.am and Bell Blue first met at the Super Bowl in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas performed at halftime. When this project came up, Bell Blue drafted will.i.am to be a be a part of it and in the process, the musician revealed he had been a longtime fan of the 32-year-old show, watching it for years with his mother while growing up.

Keep clicking to see more photos of will.i.am as well as "ET" star Nancy O'Dell ...