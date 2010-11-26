Country music legend Willie Nelson was arrested in Texas on Friday morning on suspicion of drug possession, according to El Paso's KVIA News.

The singer's tour bus was pulled over by border patrol police at a Sierra Blanca checkpoint at around 9 a.m. and a subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly turned up six ounces of marijuana.

The 77-year-old was booked in Hudspeth County Jail and posted $2,500 bail, Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West tells KVIA.

Nelson had been on his way from California to Austin when he was busted. West said that after posting bail, Nelson was back on the road to Austin.

In January, a number of Nelson's band members and crew were issued citations for allegedly possessing marijuana and moonshine. The country singer was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2006 when a search of his tour bus allegedly turned up marijuana and mushrooms.